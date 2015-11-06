Shared Lives Studio provides great gift ideas while helping those with developmental disabilities

Getting ready for the holiday season? Instead of doing some online shopping or going out to the mall, why not visit a place with great gifts that’s also helping some very special people in Toledo.

Lori Schoen, art director at Shared Lives Studio near the ballpark in downtown Toledo, stopped by WTOL 11 to show how you can help others while shopping for loved ones this holiday season.

“Shared Lives Studio is a studio that allows people with developmental disabilities to come and work. It’s the mission of Lott Industries and we’re a division of Lott Industries to provide employment. So the studio has continued that mission, our artist earn a paycheck, they come and work every day, incredible workers,” said Schoen.

And not only do they have something to be proud of, but they have some great gift options for your friends and family.

“I’m thankful to have been there for eight years watching the people grow and seeing the communication that they have now with our community and the public. It’s opened a huge communication barrier that use to be there. It’s a bridge for people to come and talk to us,” said Schoen.

If you’d like to check out the artist in action or buy one of their great pieces, there are two locations to go to: St. Clair St. downtown is across from the Fifth Third Field and open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a temporary location at Levis Commons is now open through December 24.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.