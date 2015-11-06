Traffic on I-75 between SR-582 and the I-475 split in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic on I-75 between SR-582 and the I-475 split in Perrysburg slowed

(WTOL) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting slowed traffic on I-75 between SR-582 and the I-475 split in Perrysburg. 

It appears a semi has swerved off the road, causing the right lane to close. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly