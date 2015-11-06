Wood Co. woman accused of setting fire to home back in October indicted Thursday

A Wood County woman was indicted Thursday by the Wood County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated arson, a single count of retaliation and two counts of attempted murder.

Destiny C. Rodriguez, 18, is accused of setting fire to a home on the 1200 block of Gloria Street in Perrysburg Heights back on October 20, using gasoline, mulch and pine needles.

According to court records, Rodriguez told Perrysburg Township detectives that she had an ongoing problem with the people who lived in the home and wanted to end it by burning down the home when she knew both people were inside.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned by Judge Robert Pollex. Right now, she is being held on a $550,000 bond.

