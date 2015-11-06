Family raffles off Ohio State-Michigan tickets to raise money for medical procedure

A Northwest Ohio family is using a creative way to raise money for a needed medical procedure.

Julie Amos was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2007. Doctors told her the only way to stop the progression is through a stem cell transplant. But the $130,000 procedure is not covered by insurance.

Right now, the family is raffling off four tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan game on November 28 to raise money for the procedure.

"If she doesn't do the stem cell treatment, the doctors at Northwestern said they believe this is the only viable option to stop the progression. So if she doesn't have it, her future is not very bright," says Tina Thomas, Julie's mother-in-law.

The tickets are $10 and the drawing will be on November 18.

For information on how to buy a raffle ticket go to Julie's GoFundMe page or check out the family Facebook page. You can also send a check to Tina Thomas, C/O of Rich and Julie Amos, 1298 County Road T3, Grand Rapids, OH, 43522.

