Escaped Toledo murderer captured in Minnesota after decades on the run

A Toledo man who was convicted of aggravated murder and has been on the run for decades was captured in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday evening.

Juarez, who was also known as Eleasor Morales Moreno, was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated murder in June 24, 1975, after the shooting death of another Toledo man, Jose Jesus Peña, in May 1975.

Three years later, on April 2, 1978, Juarez sawed through his prison bars and cut through the north fence of the Marion Correctional Institution. Prison guards later found a dummy that Juarez had covered with blankets on his bed to elude capture.

Over the years, Juarez used multiple fake identities to hide from police.

"He lived under assumed names, different names all throughout the years. One of the names, he was arrested back in 1981 in Oakland, California, for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, but he was bonded out real quick before they knew he was an escaped murderer. He was then arrested again in 1988 in Dallas, Texas, for carrying a concealed weapon. And the same thing happened: he was arrested, under a fake identification, and bonded out and released and on the run again," said U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott.

Juarez was arrested for the last time by the United States Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force in his apartment in St. Paul, based on information provided by the Cleveland U.S. Marshals Cold Case Unit.

"We started our cold case squad here in Ohio back in February 2015. The Marshals, we have very dedicated men and women, and in the last eight months, we have been able to close about five of those cold cases," said U.S. Marshal Elliott. "We've caught individuals that escaped from prison in 1959 that were murderers and people that have murdered family members in the 1960's; we've closed those cases. This is another great case. It was a big get; this guy was an aggravated murderer who escaped."

U.S. Marshals have known that the fugitive was residing in Minnesota, and Juarez's landlord Seth Ludwig said he was shocked at the news.



"(He was) quiet, kept to himself. I never had any complaint about him. He paid his rent on time, he was like the ideal tenant to have. Never any outbursts or anything like that," said Ludwig.



U.S. Marshal Elliot also says he's proud of the hard work that his team has put in, but the newly developed cold case unit is just getting started.

"There are always victims in all these cases, but I'm just very proud of my men and women all across northern Ohio, the office in Toledo, my office in Cleveland, for their hard work that they do every single day," he said. "We feel good about all these cases but we don't rest. We're back on another one right now. And I'm really proud of what we've done in the first eight months of the cold case unit and I'm really looking forward to the next eight months, because I think you're going to see some more phenomenal cases that we're going to be able to close."

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip here. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

