Six dead after bus traveling from Monroe, MI to TX crashes in AR

Arkansas authorities say a charter bus that crashed near Little Rock, killing six people, was traveling from Michigan to Texas.

Arkansas State Police Maj. Mike Foster says the bus was traveling from Monroe, Michigan, to Laredo, Texas, when it crashed early Friday on Interstate 40. Foster says the bus was being used by Vasquez Citrus and Hauling out of Lake Placid, Florida.

Foster says the bus had 22 people on board: the 29-year-old driver, two employees of Vasquez Citrus and Hauling and 19 other passengers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

9:45 a.m.:

Authorities say there's no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash of a charter bus on an Arkansas interstate that killed six people.

Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant says authorities are still trying to determine why the driver of the bus drove into a concrete barrier and crashed into a bridge overpass, shearing the roof off the bus.

Bryant says three of the dead were thrown from the bus.

Bryant says the driver was not injured in the crash, which happened early Friday on Interstate 40 just outside Little Rock.

Bryant says six people were injured but have been treated and released from hospitals.

8:15 a.m.:

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to Arkansas to look into a fatal bus crash in North Little Rock that killed as many as six people.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said the agency is conducting an investigation separate from the police investigation, and will look at safety issues related to the crash. He said investigators will focus on driver fatigue and how passengers were protected in the early Friday morning crash, but may look into other issues once they get on the scene.

Weiss didn't have a specific timeline for how long the investigation would take.

7:25 a.m.:

The owner of a Michigan company whose name is emblazoned on a charter bus involved in a fatal crash in Arkansas says he'd recently sold a bus.

Jeff Lawson, who identified himself as the owner of Continental Charters in Detroit, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper that he sold the bus Saturday to a man who "said he needed a second bus to haul people from (Detroit) to Texas... and Florida."

The bus that crashed early Friday on Interstate 40 in Arkansas had "Continental" displayed on the side.

Lawson says that as part of the sale, he stipulated that the buyer remove the "Continental" lettering from the bus. He says Continental Charters did not have any scheduled routes in Arkansas on Thursday and does not regularly operate in the area.

Lawson says the bus he sold is a 1997 Van Hool that was most recently inspected by his company in February or March.

5:30 a.m.:

Arkansas State Police say as many as six people were killed in an early morning charter bus crash along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

A number of injuries were also reported after the westbound bus left the cross-country highway and hit a bridge abutment early Friday. Many were transported from the scene in ambulances.

Troopers said they received reports about a single-vehicle crash around 1 a.m., shortly after strong storms had passed through the area. The National Weather Service said there was light rain and fog around the time of the accident, but it wasn't immediately known if weather played a role in the crash.

Traffic was briefly diverted through North Little Rock, but one westbound lane of I-40 had been re-opened by 3 a.m. Traffic remains snarled.

5:09 a.m.:

