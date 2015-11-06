Morning rain leads to several Toledo car crashes

A semi and car crashed on west Central Avenue at Kilburn Road Friday morning.

As rain worked its way through Toledo Friday morning, wet conditions made for a difficult commute for many Toledo drivers.

There were nine separate car crashes happening around the same time in the Toledo area Friday morning.

Crashes happened in the following areas:

Hill Avenue at Byrne Road

Airport Highway at Byrne Road

Holland Sylvania Road at Angola Road

Arlington Avenue at Byrne Road

Airport Highway at Detroit Avenue

I-75 Southbound at I-475 split in Toledo

Detroit Avenue at Cherry Street

Telegraph Road at Crabb Road

Central Avenue at Kilburn Road

Meteorologist Chris Vickers says the rain will be quickly making its way out of the area as the day progresses. Drivers should still use caution and take extra time for their morning commute.

