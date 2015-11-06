Morning rain leads to several Toledo car crashes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Morning rain leads to several Toledo car crashes

Posted by WTOL Staff
A semi and car crashed on west Central Avenue at Kilburn Road Friday morning.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

As rain worked its way through Toledo Friday morning, wet conditions made for a difficult commute for many Toledo drivers.

There were nine separate car crashes happening around the same time in the Toledo area Friday morning.

Crashes happened in the following areas:

  • Hill Avenue at Byrne Road
  • Airport Highway at Byrne Road
  • Holland Sylvania Road at Angola Road
  • Arlington Avenue at Byrne Road
  • Airport Highway at Detroit Avenue
  • I-75 Southbound at I-475 split in Toledo
  • Detroit Avenue at Cherry Street
  • Telegraph Road at Crabb Road
  • Central Avenue at Kilburn Road

Meteorologist Chris Vickers says the rain will be quickly making its way out of the area as the day progresses. Drivers should still use caution and take extra time for their morning commute.

