Couple overdoses on heroin in Rossford with young children in back seat

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A concerned neighbor in Rossford made a shocking discovery Thursday when they found two parents in their 20s overdosed on heroin with their children in the back seat.

But police say it's just the latest episode in a growing heroin epidemic in Ohio.

Now the couple faces felony charges for not only the heroin, but also endangering their children.

“It's sad because you've got children who are definitely directly affected by this,” said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

The car was found in the 100 block of Windsor Drive. Goss says the man was leaning into the car unconscious and the woman was passed out in the passenger seat.

“There were children screaming and yelling in the back seat of a car,” he said.

Paramedics saved the young couple's lives by giving them nasal shots of Naloxone, which reversed the effects of the heroin that police say they overdosed on.

“The female was a little bit more serious as far as her medical condition, having short, shallow respirations,” Goss said. “I think there was a concern for her not making it, had it not been for the paramedics and the police being on scene.”

Goss says the mom and dad were able to start talking again and were taken to the hospital.

Naloxone has become a priority at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. In fact, health commissioner Dr. David Grossman plans to announce on Monday that Naloxone will begin to be dispensed at the health department on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Naloxone will be administered in emergencies only, to reverse the deadly effects of a heroin overdose. Chief Goss says it is key to saving lives.

"The chief from the fire department and I have been working together with our medical direction to try to get that Naloxone in the hands of the police department, but we also want to make sure we are doing the right thing because there are side effects," said Goss.

The Naloxone provided at the health department will be available to those who need it, regardless of their ability to pay. The health department also says all health insurances can be billed, but will not limit those who do not have coverage.

