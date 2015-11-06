OSHP: Man saves life of motorcyclist after Fulton County crash

Ohio State Troopers are crediting a good Samaritan for saving the life of a motorcyclist in Fulton County.

They say just after midnight Michael Pollick Sr. crashed his motorcycle on County Road K and State Route 64 in Fulton County. Pollick was then thrown from the bike and landed in a creek. As he laid there semi-conscious and injured, the headlight of his bike caught the attention of another driver, local resident Jacob Gombash.

After seeing the light from Pollick's headlight, Gombash immediately pulled his car over to help. He then pulled Pollick from the water, something Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. William Bowers says could have led to hypothermia or even death if Gombash hadn't stepped in to help.

"He didn't have to stop. He didn't have to pay attention to that. He didn't have to go into that creek and pull the guy out of the water. But he did and it's really nice to see this subject's willing to go out there and help someone else and possibly saved his life," he said.

Bowers says not only did Gombash help save Pollick, but he was also the first to call and report the incident, an act that's a rarity.

"It's nice to hear that there's people out there like that cause all too often we hear the bad things people do. Here's someone who doesn't know any better, but to go out and help this guy out," he said.

Bowers says Pollick wasn't wearing a helmet and was sent to UTMC for minor injuries. He says as far as what caused the crash, that is still under investigation.

