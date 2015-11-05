Names of two Sylvania Twp candidates were missing from Tuesday's ballot

An Election Day error is being investigated in Sylvania Township after the names of two candidates were missing from ballots at several precincts.

Gina Kaczala, executive director of the Lucas County Board of Elections (BOE), says there was some confusion and the names of Dave Simko and Neal Mahoney were left off ballots in eight or nine precincts.

Simko, seeking reelection for Sylvania Township fiscal officer, says Election Day morning he received calls from voters saying they looked for him and Mahoney, seeking reelection for Sylvania Township trustee, on the ballot and didn't see their names.

"I went and checked out some precincts myself, to be certain, and then discovered that we were not on the ballot, either one of us," said Simko.

That's when Simko says he told the BOE about the problem. Kaczala says they brought new ballots to the affected precincts so that people voting the rest of the day could choose Simko and Mahoney.

Luckily, the two were running unopposed, so Kaczala says the mistake didn't affect the outcome of the race, but both men say they want the mishap looked into.

"Most importantly, we need the Board of Elections to investigate this, get to the bottom of it, for their own sake, so it doesn't happen again," said Simko. "Probably review the process they have in developing and proofing their ballots."

Kaczala says the board isn’t happy this happened and they will be conducting an internal investigation.

Mahoney says he doesn't want this mistake to affect future elections.

"What I'd like to see from the board would be some type of a note at the bottom of the final results indicating that this wasn't the full voting record for the City of Sylvania," he said.

Mahoney says the candidates running unopposed for the Sylvania School Board received about 3,000 more votes, so that's how many people he thinks didn't have the chance to vote for him and Simko.

