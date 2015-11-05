Maumee police look for man suspected of stealing purse from BP g - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee police look for man suspected of stealing purse from BP gas station

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

The Maumee Police Detective Bureau is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a purse from the BP gas station on Dussel Dr. back on November 4. 

Police say just after 10:30 p.m. the suspect reached over the counter and stole an employee's purse. The suspect then fled in a silver van, getting away with $200 cash. 

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, approximately 30 years old, bald with a full mustache and beard. 

If you know who the suspect may be, contact Detective Andrew Pollauf at (419) 897-7034 or pollauf-andrew@maumee.org. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly