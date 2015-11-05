Maumee police look for man suspected of stealing purse from BP gas station

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Maumee Police Detective Bureau is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a purse from the BP gas station on Dussel Dr. back on November 4.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m. the suspect reached over the counter and stole an employee's purse. The suspect then fled in a silver van, getting away with $200 cash.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, approximately 30 years old, bald with a full mustache and beard.

If you know who the suspect may be, contact Detective Andrew Pollauf at (419) 897-7034 or pollauf-andrew@maumee.org.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.