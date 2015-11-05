Vacant Fostoria property being developed for milling company

A vacant property in Fostoria is about to have a purpose.

A city loan for the Mennel Milling Co. in Fostoria will bring upgrades to the industrial lot, as well as four new full-time jobs.

Mennel Milling purchased the property adjacent to their mill last year, according to the Findlay Courier.

The $150,000 loan from the city will replace the existing material conveyors and purchase a new stainless steel conveyor.

Work is already underway at the site, but there is currently no word on when the jobs will be filled.

Mennel Milling specializes in soft, spring and hard wheat flours.

