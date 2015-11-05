Jury finds Romualdo Cordoba guilty of involuntary manslaughter in death of marine

Cordoba, 38, is accused of killing a former Marine outside a Wauseon bar back in April.

On Thursday, a jury found Romualdo Cordoba guilty of involuntary manslaughter, according to the Fulton County Expositor.

The jury began deliberation in the Wauseon murder case around noon Thursday.

Cordoba is accused of of killing a former marine right outside of a bar. Investigators say he shot 27-year-old Joshua McJilton, who had stepped in to help Cordoba's estranged wife.

The verdict came just before 5 p.m. following a four day trial.

Cordoba will be sentenced in several weeks.

