Government agencies say "No" when Call 11 For Action tries to help Henry Co. woman

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Mardie Fox moved from Wisconsin to Arps Drive in Bartlow Township a year and a half ago.

“The size, the community, it's out of town, but everything is still accessible as far as the big city, but you still have the small town atmosphere,” Fox said.

She says one of the selling points of her home was Brush Creek running along her property and the birds and wildlife that it brings. But heavy late June rains caused the creek to overflow and flood her street. When the water receded, all kinds of nasty debris was left behind, including dozens of tires, coolers, bags of trash, plastic bottles, basketballs and soccer balls. There was even a kid’s sled.

When asked if she knew where the junk came from, Fox said, “No. My guess is that some of it was probably already in the creek. I think some of it came from other people's yards being flooded…The mosquitos were really bad. The smell was really bad for a couple of weeks.”

Mardie says she called every government agency that she could think of, but all she heard was that it was "her responsibility." Then she contacted Call 11 For Action.

Realizing it's an extremely tough task to pull all of this out of a steep creek bed, Call 11 For Action's Tim Miller hit the phones, but was also met with frustration.

The Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District said the creek isn't part of their ditch maintenance program. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources first said it could be cleaned up under the Stream Litter Law. But then officials at the Division of Wildlife office in Findlay said they couldn't track who the stuff belongs to and the Division wasn't obligated by law to clean up the debris.

After Bartlow Township trustees didn't return Miller's calls, their fiscal officer Dian Hoops did, but said half of it is on Mardie's property and they have no legal obligation to remove the junk.

And even though the debris could be an environmental hazard, Ohio EPA officials said they could only tell the property owner to clean it up.

An ODNR spokesman then admitted that sometimes the state and government cannot get things done.

Many of the agencies were hopeful the community can help or there is a group that needs a volunteer project.

Mardie Fox said she would welcome that.

"It's discouraging. I did not create the problem but I need help solving the problem," she said.

The Henry County Engineers Office was also contacted. Leaders there said if the debris was obstructing a bridge, they could get involved. But if they made an exception for her, they'd have to do it for others.

