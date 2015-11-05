Toledo company finds innovative way to aid in humanitarian crises

South Sudan has been a target of conflict for years, from its civil war, to political strife, violence and dire food shortages. Now, a Toledo-area company has found a new, innovative way to help aid the humanitarian crisis there.

SkyLIFE Technology has created a quick, safe method of delivering humanitarian aid products by aircraft to South Sudan. It'll deliver basic supplies like food, water, medicine and perhaps most importantly, vegetable oil.

Infused with vitamins to help prevent malnutrition and starvation, vegetable oil is the highest form of food energy, and will aid with the starvation crisis.

SkyLIFE Vice President of External Operations Mike Kennedy said that humanitarian logistics are all about physics.

"[It's] moving lots of stuff, at a distance, on airplanes and ships that get to ports and airfields. But then it's got to be put on trucks, put in warehouses, then drive to the people in need and distributed,” he said. “And how long does that take? And how long have you been without food and water before that's occurred?"

After Haiti's earthquake and subsequent humanitarian crisis, SkyLIFE saw a need for better technology to reach people in a disaster zone.

"Jeffrey Potter, our CEO, saw this in Haiti and he said, 'We can fix that, we can do better.' He designed aerodynamic packs of individualized servings of relief supplies that can be deployed from airplanes that flutter to the ground," said Kennedy. "So now, instead of big heavy pallets that hit the ground, hurt people, and then everybody rushes that to be the first one in line, now everything gets spread out across broad areas. Everybody gets food and everybody gets water. It solves a lot of problems, and it (the technology) can do it in literally hours and days instead of weeks."

SkyLIFE then took this idea to Juba, South Sudan, where maize and vegetables were being delivered in fragile bags.

"It's just ravaged with political strife, drought and every petulance you can imagine,” Kennedy said. “We described this wonderful idea that we had, and they said, ‘That's great, but we don't have disasters here. We have an ongoing humanitarian assistance problem.’

“We thought about that, and our company, being a product development company, said, ‘We've got engineers who can fix that.’ And they designed what we call the 'undroppables box.' Now, we can deliver those in the same big cargo aircraft as they drop these big bags out. But our stuff comes down in boxes with parachutes, and now they have everything they need to feed the people in those locations."

In May, SkyLIFE conducted test air drops of the products in South Sudan in conjunction with one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations. Some estimates indicate that SkyLIFE's new delivery system would help save millions of dollars a year.

Thus far, SkyLIFE's test airdrops have been successful.

"We're breaking it into smaller chunks where they can now deliver things such as medical, personal protective equipment for Ebola, all sorts of things to be delivered without putting people in harm. The possibilities are endless," said Kennedy.

The company's ultimate goal is to speed up and improve aid delivery to save lives, starting in South Sudan.

"That's what Americans do. I mean, we've always been that country within the world that does the right thing. There are people in South Sudan, they're in need, and the world has responded. We're just applying a little bit of American know-how and technology into the solution. So it's the right thing to do," said Kennedy. "Syria, northern Iraq, Yemen, even Nepal, months after their earthquake, they're still having transportation difficulties getting stuff from that main airport out to the people in the hinterlands. We can bypass that. We don't have to overcrowd that airport, we can deliver things all throughout that country. It's just a function of where is it needed, when is it needed, and what types of things are needed."

In response to a global solution coming out of the Midwest, Kennedy says it makes sense.

"This is the center of American innovation,” he said. “Manufacturing-wise, automobiles, everything comes out of here, these good ideas. And it's not just a good idea, people have the know-how to build a system, to build the boxes, to bring all these assets together to provide a solution. So it's kind of natural, really, for this part of the world."

SkyLIFE's first actual drops are scheduled to start in mid-to-late January, and extending to the foreseeable future. If all goes as planned in South Sudan, Kennedy says it will likely expand to other parts of the world in need.

"We're just learning where we can use it, how we can use it, and they're pretty excited about it," he said. "Stay tuned; we're just getting started."

