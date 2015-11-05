Tiffin's downtown improvement grant program gaining momentum, state attention

A special grant program in Tiffin has awarded another building owner money to help improve their facility. Now the program is being looked at across Ohio.

Thanks to the Facade Enhancement Grant Program in Tiffin, the building at 22 South Washington St., vacant since the ‘90s, will soon be getting some much-needed improvements and repairs.

The Facade Enhancement Grant Program began last year to reimburse downtown building owners 50 percent of their expenses to improve the facades of their buildings.

Since its inception, the grant has been used 26 times.

"This is all part of the revitalization that we're working on here in downtown Tiffin," said Amy Reinhart, Downtown Development Coordinator with SIEDC. "We're working on becoming a full main street community, which is a revitalization program through Heritage Ohio. And this is just part of one step in our process."

The South Washington Street building, across the street from the historic Ritz Theatre, was once an ice cream shop. It’s now pushing 15 years of neglect.

Owner Ned Behm will spend $15,000 on repairs. He says he would have eventually done the repairs, but the grant money definitely sped up the process.

"Sometimes it's just that little bit of an extra push to help you get things going, and that's what they're doing a nice job with down here," said Behm.

Nearly $750,000 of investments have been made to downtown Tiffin because of the grant program, which now is being used as an example for other communities in Ohio.

"This is one of the most successful programs for facade enhancement going on in the state," said Reinhart.

Tiffin City Council is currently looking into setting aside $100,000 for the grant in the 2016 budget.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved