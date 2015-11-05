Mercy offers new pain-relief option for mothers during labor

Mercy St. Vincent is the only hospital in the Toledo-area, and the first in the state of Ohio, to offer a new option for women seeking a lower-intervention birthing experience.

"This is a fantastic option for mothers, expectant mothers. It's something that's been long overdue to be offered in this country," said Dr. Ramu Perni, Regional Director of Maternal/Fetal Medicine and Department Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mercy Health.

For the past few months, about 60 of their labor and delivery patients have taken advantage of utilizing nitrous oxide during labor, thanks to a collaboration of hospital staff and personnel who decided to offer the gas. Dr. Perni said it's not classified as 'laughing gas' because of the concentration used.

"What it really is, is a combination mixture of both nitrous oxide and oxygen. Specifically for pregnant patients, it's given in a dose of 50 percent nitrous oxide and 50 percent oxygen," said Dr. Perni.

He also said that traditional labor medications, along with IVs and catheters, often times confine patients to the hospital bed. But with nitrous oxide, which has an immediate onset of action, the mask is administered and controlled by the patient herself.

"The patients really are empowered and feel in control of their own labor process," said Dr. Perni. "So when they perceive that a contraction is coming on, if they give themselves the gas about 30 seconds or so before the onset of the contraction, it should theoretically provide relief while they have a contraction."

When the mask is taken off, the nitrous oxide is immediately cleared from the patient's system.

"It really significantly reduces the patient's perception of pain. It really creates a state of well-being, euphoria. I think control over their own labor process is very, very important," said Dr. Perni.

There can be a few side effects, most commonly nausea, and less commonly vomiting, drowsiness and dizziness. However, experts say those are short-lived, and very little of the nitrous oxide gets into the mother's bloodstream and to the baby.

"It's immediately clear there are no long term affects (on the baby)," said Dr. Perni. "This has been around in Western Europe and developed countries for decades and decades. The safety data is very clear, and it has been shown to cause very little harm, if any."

There are some patients who are not a candidate for nitrous oxide, so Dr. Perni advises expectant mothers to discuss the option with their physician.

He notes that one of the benefits of nitrous oxide is that patients may not have to decide between utilizing it and other pain options.

"You don't have to make a choice between using it, the nitrous oxide, or an epidural, necessarily," he said. "They can't be used at the same time, but you could theoretically use them in succession."

Dr. Perni says the nitrous oxide can even be administered after delivery and during recovery.

"The reason and the benefits are overwhelming," said Dr. Perni. "But this is what the patients want, they want this option and they want this opportunity, and provided they're candidates, I think we should do our best to get it to them."

Dr. Perni notes that in 2011, there was only one hospital in the United States that offered the service. But now that Mercy Health has added the option, he anticipates that more patients will take advantage of it.

"I think the testimonials that have come from offering this to patients have been just phenomenal. It really is another option for patients. There may be some that choose not to use it, and to go with the traditional methods of requiring IV medications or an epidural, but it's just something else in addition," he said. "There's a lot of people and a lot of providers whose patients now really want to be in control of their own labor process and have the ability to walk the halls, if you will, during the labor process. This is the only type of analgesic that you can do that with."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.