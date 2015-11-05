Man dies after being hit by his own truck, suspect arrested

Toledo police have arrested a suspect after a man was hit and killed by his own truck in south Toledo on Thursday.

Michael Johnson, 50, is charged with murder while attempting to commit robbery. Johnson's fresh fingerprints were found on the driver's door and police say he matches the descriptions they received by witnesses on the scene.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Airport Highway, just west of Byrne on Nov. 5, shortly before 5 p.m. They say Scott Witkowksi, 52, ran up to the defendant and there was a struggle at the door on the driver's side. Witkowski fell and was crushed under the tires when the defendant fled in the vehicle. Witkowski was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office says an autopsy reveals Witkowski died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The truck was later found unoccupied on Junction, near Blum.

