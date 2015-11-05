Woman arrested for assault of BG police officer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman arrested for assault of BG police officer

Bowling Green police were called to a local bar early Thursday morning for a report of a woman choking a man there. Kara Hanneman got herself into even more when the police showed up.

Hanneman was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after police say she assaulted an officer.

According to police, Hanneman walked away from the officer when he first tried to question her. When he caught up with her, Hanneman started kicking the officer. Another officer was called to the scene to assist.

The department says annual training helps prepare officers for situations like this.

"Every year, the police division does training in defensive tactics, or use of force, so that would be hands-on techniques, and also use of the tools that we're provided by the department to help them better prepare for an incident like this," said Lt. Dan Mancuso from the Bowling Green Police Department.

Hanneman is facing several charges, including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

