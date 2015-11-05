Ohio Dept. of Agriculture asks for money to care for seized exotic animals

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it needs more money to take care of the exotic animals they've seized. The news isn't sitting well with the family who ran Tiger Ridge Exotics in Wood County.



"They're asking now for $200,000 to feed my animals. I mean, bring them back," said Corrina Hetrick, whose father Kenny owns Tiger Ridge. "We were doing it for free for 40 years."



The ODA says it needs $300,000 for the transport of the seized animals, and $200,000 for their care. Last year, they seized the animals from Tiger Ridge, and the Hetrick family has been battling with them ever since.



"It makes me sick that every time I look at my paycheck, I know some of my money is going to feed my animals that aren't home," Hetrick said.



The family says they feel that the animals were fine where they were and that they had the resources to care for them. They say they still have many unanswered questions.

"We're not going away. I mean, that should be evident by now," Hetrick said.



Erica Hawkins, Director of Communication for the ODA, says that because the program is relatively new, no one was completely sure what the needs of the program were going to be. She says it was expected that at some point they'd have to go to the controlling board and ask for more funding.

The board is scheduled to look at this request on Monday, Nov. 9.

