Retired UT professor honored for World War II heroism

A World War II veteran and University of Toledo alumnus returned to his alma mater Thursday for a special honor.

Dr. Richard Perry earned his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees at the University of Toledo. He spent 57 years at UT teaching and serving in various administrative positions.

While he was known as Dr. Perry on campus, others knew him as Sgt. Perry. He served in the Army during World War II and was honorably discharged.

Already a Bronze and Purple Heart recipient, he returned to campus Thursday to be presented with the Soldier's Medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive without being in direct combat.

"It's an opportunity for him to share his story and an opportunity for folks to come out and hear about that,” said Lt. Haraz Ghanbari with UT Military and Veterans Affairs. “Any time we can honor our service members for their service, it's a great day."

In April 1945, an ammunition explosion in Germany injured two soldiers. Sgt. Perry rescued them from the inferno, then went back to the rubble to remove other explosives, injuring himself along the way.

He says his actions aren't about heroism, but what a soldier needs to do when a soldier needs to do it.

"The great success that you have is in your own being. You are successful, you're content and at peace," said Dr. Perry.

He adds that the leadership skills he learned in the military carried over to his career in academia.

"Leadership means doing what has to be done in order to accomplish the mission," he said.

And now a leadership scholarship will be endowed in Dr. Perry's name at UT for his actions as Sgt. Perry.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.