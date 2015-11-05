Six-year-old suspended in Cincinnati for imaginary bow and arrow

A six-year-old boy has been suspended for pretending to shoot an imaginary bow and arrow at recess, according to WCPO out of Cincinnati.

The station reports that the boy’s parents, Matthew and Martha Miele, got an unusual call from school officials at Our Lady Lourdes Elementary School, saying their six-year-old son would need to serve a three-day suspension for playing with a pretend bow and arrow at recess.

A teacher apparently noticed the playing outside and informed the principal.

The boy’s parents told WCPO that their son was called to the office. He was later allowed back to class but not for long.

The parents say they’ll keep him at the school, for now.

WCPO reached out to school officials, but they declines to comment.

All information in this story came from WCPO Cincinnati.