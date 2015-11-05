Lucas Co. Board of Elections vote to merge precincts

Officials are hoping that the changes coming to the way Lucas County residents vote will save money.

This week, the Lucas County Board of Elections voted three to one to approve merging 40 precincts into 20. The precincts won't be touched until Tuesday's election is certified, which must be done in the next 20 days. But once that’s done, several precincts will be merged.

Board member John Irish says there are four paid workers to each precinct on election day and cutting the number of precincts, cuts the number of workers, which saves money.

“There's a cost-savings of approximately $10k an election at least and we always have at least two elections, so it's going to be a savings of more than $20,000 to $25,000 for the taxpayers,” said Irish.

But consolidating precincts could mean longer lines, especially during the presidential election when the turnout is larger.

Once the board actually begins the process of merging those precincts, WTOL 11 will be sure to provide a full list.

