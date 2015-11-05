Father Leo brings 'Grace Before Meals' movement to Diocese of Toledo

Catholic Priest Father Leo Patalinghug uses food to bring families together. He beat out Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay on TV and now he’s bringing his movement “Grace Before Meals” to the Diocese of Toledo.

"We are so caught up in business that we're forgetting the most important thing that kids want is time with mom and dad. And if you don't believe me, just look at the statistics, CDC, as well as the AP and MTV, they did a poll and asked 'what would make kids happiest?' It is spending quality time with family," said Father Leo.

On Wednesday, Father Leo was cooking up penne al a vodka, as well as some jokes, while he shared his message of getting back to the dinner table at Toledo Catholic Charities' largest fundraiser.

Catholic Charities executive director Rodney Shuster says the organization's budget is $4 million to provide services like food, clothing, and shelter to all, not just Catholics.



"We serve 19 counties in the Diocese of Toledo and we serve about 40,000 people every year,” said Shuster.



And while Father Leo says he supports the work Catholic Charities is doing, it's Bishop Daniel Thomas that sealed the deal to bring Father Leo to Toledo.



"Bishop Thomas was my spiritual director when I was a seminarian at the North American College in Rome, so he's been a spiritual father, and now by his invitation, a very gracious host,” said Father Leo.



"I’m just so proud of him and delighted that he's with us this evening, because he not only brings a great talent of cooking, but he brings that cooking in service of the gospel, and evangelization, and obviously for us this evening, for Catholic Charities,” said Bishop Thomas.



Father Leo says Bishop Thomas has fed him so much, it's a pleasure to get to feed him.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.