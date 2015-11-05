Two injured after Veterans' Glass City Skyway semi fire, one hit by falling debris

Two people were injured after a semi fire on the Veterans' Glass City Skyway. One was hit by flaming debris that fell onto the Craig Memorial Bridge.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-280 on the Veterans' Glass City Skyway. Tom Mayberry was driving in the area at the time.

"We were coming down Front Street before going under the 280 bridge and I heard an explosion," he said. "I figured it was either the tanks or the tires on the unit."

Police on scene said the semi, driven by Bradley Semeniak, blew a tire, causing it to hit the interior wall of the bridge and burst into flames. Debris falling from the crash hit Charles Skiles' car on the Craig Memorial Bridge below. Both men suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials with the Toledo Fire Department say it started in the trailer, which was carrying automotive engines.

"There's no hydrants on that bridge, so we rely on the water that our engines carry," explained Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with Toledo Fire. "That's why we called on additional resources."

Both directions of traffic were originally closed. Northbound lanes of I-280 were reopened around 11:15 a.m., but police urged drivers to stay off the road entirely.

One southbound lane was also reopened shortly after 1 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation says southbound I-280 on the bridge will be reduced to two lanes until further notice for repairs.

"280 is a major route to the city here, and with something of this magnitude we need to see how much of the damage is done, because the main goal is to open it back up and get traffic moving smoothly," said ODOT spokesman Michael Leach, Jr.

ODOT bridge engineers say repairs to the bridge will include pavement grinding and concrete patching, as well as repairs to portions of the steel barrier. They estimate the repairs could take up to a week to complete, weather permitting.

Despite the repairs, ODOT says no major structural damage occurred and they want to make it clear that the bridge is safe.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.