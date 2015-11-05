Local pediatricians have trouble getting flu vaccine

One of the largest pediatric private practices in Toledo says they don't have enough of the flu vaccine or FluMist in stock to keep patients healthy.

Doctors at Franklin Park Pediatrics say the shortage could impact up to 15,000 patients.

According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, vaccines were ordered in February, but so far less than 40 percent of their order has been filled. The Facebook post also says manufacturers are having difficulty with producing enough of the vaccine. Doctors say they have only received 300 pre-measured doses of the vaccine for infants and toddlers.

Lucas County Health Department Public Information Officer Shannon Lands says several local practices are having the same problem. All major local hospitals, however, have not reported any issues.

“We have looked into some of the pediatric offices and some of them have reported FluMist shortages, and that's due to a production issue with their manufacturer,” said Lands.

Doctors at Franklin Park say typically they receive large amounts of the vaccine as early as August, or as late as November. This year smaller shipments started to arrive in September. They say their hopeful the order will be filled soon.

“They should be getting that in the next few months due to the production mishap, but any additional FluMist vaccine they are looking to get probably will not be fulfilled,” said Lands.

The doctors at Franklin Park say they plan to keep patients updated on what happens next via Facebook. Their post reads, in part:

“We very much want to protect our patients from the flu, and we will work to do our best to vaccinate during this season.”

