Big Brother and Big Sisters campaign exceeds goal of 100 mentors in 100 days

The tally is in, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio has recruited 130 mentors in 100 days, which means it exceeded the original goal of 100 mentors.

The official campaign lasted from May to mid-August and aimed to pair each child (“Little”) with an adult volunteer (“Big”) within 100 days.



“We are so excited to not only have met our goal, but to have surpassed it,” said Johnny Mickler, CEO, BBBS. “We want to thank those in our community who have stepped up and gotten involved, their commitment is sure to make a lasting effect on these children, and for that we are grateful.”



New mentors will go through the match process as BBBS collects a great deal of information from them to ensure the perfect match. The matching process teams up those with similar goals, interests, time availability, personality traits and expectations and takes some time to complete.

This campaign, coupled with other generous donations, is pivotal for BBBS in upholding their mission, "to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.”

BBBS is in constant need of caring and dedicated mentors, especially men.



According to research, with the help of their “Bigs”, Little Brothers and Sisters have become “more confident in their schoolwork performance, able to get along better with their families, 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to begin using alcohol, and 52 percent less likely to skip school."



To become a mentor, email: bbbsnwo@bbbsnwo.org or call: 419-243-4600.

