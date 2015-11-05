Fifth Third Bank honors veterans by assisting with scholarships, housing and education

Fifth Third Bank will fund $100,000 worth of full job coaching scholarships for veterans seeking help transitioning into civilian careers as part of its support and honor of veterans, active duty U.S. military, reservists and their family members.

The scholarships provide eight weeks of personalized job coaching with a military job specialist at NextJob - a national reemployment solutions company. The scholarships are each worth $1,000 and available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 100 U.S. military members, veterans and their spouses who visit Fifth Third's website and complete enrollment through Dec. 31, 2015.

Fifth Third’s support of veterans includes the delivery of military and veteran-focused financial products and services. In the days preceding and following Veteran’s Day, Fifth Third’s regions also:

Honor veterans: Fifth Third organizes fundraising and commemorative events that recognize service of veterans and active-duty military

Provide community-based housing support: Employees help rebuild veterans’ homes and the Bank provides resources for the establishment of those homes

Educate: Fifth Third assists with educational needs, including job training, scholarship assistance and financial empowerment

Veterans and their spouses have no obligation to buy or use any of Fifth Third Bank’s services to apply for the job coaching scholarships.

