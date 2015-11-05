Texas Roadhouse thanks veterans with free lunch

What a better way to say ‘Thanks’ than with a free lunch!

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the nation are celebrating Veteran’s Day by offering all active, retired or former United States military a free lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This is the eighth annual Salute to Veterans. Every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to show their appreciation to the men and women of our armed forces, and honor them for serving our country.



The restaurant jukebox will play patriotic country music all day in celebration.



All veterans - including all active, retired or former United States military can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6 oz. sirloin with two made-from-scratch sides, plus a choice of any non-alcoholic beverage during lunch.

Guests must show proof of service such as military card, VA card or discharge papers. The free meal is for military personnel only and does not include spouses or other family members.



Toledo Texas Roadhouse, 6137 Trust Drive, Toledo, Ohio.

