What's next in Ballville Dam saga?

The debate is over; voters in Fremont decided to remove the Ballville Dam.

The plan to remove it received 61 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now the city is waiting on a section 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The permit will allow the discharge of sediment down the river, which in turn will allow the removal of the dam. They are also waiting on a supplemental environmental impact statement from the federal government.

"There's going to be a 60-day comment period after it's published in the public register,” explained Fremont Mayor Jim Ellis. “They take the comments, they review the comments, respond to them, change the document if they feel it's warranted. Then they publish it again and then there’s another 30-day period before it becomes finalized."

If everything goes as planned, the city hopes to start the removal by August of next year.

The project is estimated at over $7 million. Mayor Ellis says the majority will be covered by grants, the rest by the city.

But Ellis is still concerned another road block could appear.

"I'm pleased that we've gotten over this hurdle but I don't really have much doubt that the Save the Dam Committee is going to continue to fight it," says Ellis.

The committee was instrumental in putting the issue on the November ballot in hopes of it getting voted down. That's why Ellis says the city has to push forward and try to stay on schedule for the removal by next year.

"If we don't remove it, the State of Ohio has the legal authority to remove it and then sue the city in court for the cost of removing it,” Ellis said. “And under the statute, the city does not have any defense against that."

