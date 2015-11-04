New Fremont mayor says, 'Together we can'

A new mayor is up in Fremont.

Fremont native Danny Sanchez beat incumbent mayor Jim Ellis with 58 percent of the vote Tuesday.

Sanchez says his victory can be attributed to a strong campaign that started nearly a year ago and making sure that the community was engaged every step of the way.

Now that he's mayor he plans do a better job addressing the drug and crime problem in the city, and work to provide more opportunities for youth in Fremont and expand economic development.

"I'm going to be the same person that I was throughout this campaign and I look forward to getting to know many more citizens in the community and engaging them throughout the change,” Sanchez said. “And I think a lot of people are excited about what we can potentially

do here in Fremont."

At age 33, Sanchez is the youngest mayor in Fremont's history. He’s also the first minority mayor. He currently serves as chief probation officer at Fremont Municipal Court and serves on a number of boards throughout the area.

Sanchez graduated from Tiffin University.