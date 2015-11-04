Body of missing man last seen in Monroe Co. found

The body of missing man, 53-year-old Stanley Moore of Inkster, MI, was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday in about four feet of water and about 10 feet from the shoreline in Lake Erie, only a few hundred feet from where his fishing gear was found last week.

Moore was reported missing by family back on Oct. 25.

