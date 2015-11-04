TMACOG holds meeting on improvements to the Great Lakes

On Wednesday, the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government held a discussion on what improvements have been made so far in the Great Lakes and what more needs to be done to keep our water safe.

Right now, TMACOG is in the process of forming five different committees that will monitor various areas of water quality. Wednesday’s discussion was one of the first steps in making sure the key players involved in these improvements are on the same page.

"This is not something to be done by one jurisdiction, or one entity, this is a way for everyone to work together on this common problem,” said Matt Horvat, TMACOG Water Quality Planner.

Horvat says bringing people from not only the state of Ohio, but Michigan and Ontario as well, into forums like these promotes working together across the board, because, as he puts it, water knows no political boundaries.



"We can't expect to turn this around in one year, this is not something that's going to take overnight, this is something we all have to work together to change; really, our habits, and our land use, and the things that we do,” said Horvat.



Karl Gebhardt from the Ohio EPA says they're monitoring all of the streams, the Maumee River and Lake Erie to figure out what the load limit, which is the amount of nutrients going into the water, should be. He says it's based on the amount of water that comes in and the rainfall that we have.



"Part of our challenge is to address how do we manage that water? And if we can manage that water, we'll manage the nutrients, which will be beneficial for the lake,” said Gebhardt.

He also stresses that one state cannot do it alone.



"This is not just an Ohio problem and Ohio is not going to be the only solution to it. So we are working in conjunction with Michigan and Ontario in this collaborative effort where we've established some hard goals and hard deadlines to help address this issue,” said Gebhardt.

Many of the key players involved in the process say they learned a lot from the water crisis last year. But while many improvements have already been made, there is still work to be done.

