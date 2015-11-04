$500,000 grant helps groundbreaking neuroscience research at UT

Groundbreaking neuroscience research is being done at the University of Toledo and one professor is getting a $500,000 gr ant to do it.

For UT's Dr. Marthe Howard, working with mice could be the key to understanding the problems that plague humans.

Right now Howard is working to advance treatment of medical conditions in the gut and other organs, like diabetes, colitis and IBS.

"None of that can be done without understanding the basics of how the organs are hooked up," Howard said.

She's hoping to treat those issues without medication. Instead she's trying to change the way the nervous system connection between the brain and these specific organs deal with these problems. And that's where the gr ant money comes in.

"It will allow me to create these new mouse models that are not only really good for this particular line of research, but it will help, sort of, the broad area of peripheral nervous system structure and function," Howard said.

Dr. Howard says she will use mouse models to find a way to treat people through cell stimulation rather than medication. She's just one of 12 U.S. researchers, and one of two from Ohio, to receive this special line of gr ant money through the National Institute of Health. She says she will work as a team with the other 11 researchers during the seven year project, which has a very impactful long-term goal.

"The long-term goal of this is to be able to intersect the neuroscience with the electrical science to make a better functioning network so we can control in a cell type in a specific way," she said.

She says with the gr ant she will be able to do cell manipulation experiments on mice. Basically, taking mice and changing around the cell ratios in their gut and other organs. She will then experiment with different stimulation to see what kind of reaction the cells have. By figuring out how the cells are all connected, they can move forward with finding treatment methods like cell stimulation to help with issues like diabetes, obesity and IBS.

Depending on what they find, Howard says it could lead to having an alternative form to treat these diseases besides daily medication. She also says eventually they could possibly figure out a way to do cell manipulation without surgery or invasive procedures and at some point it could become a topical treatment that would absorb in the skin and target specific cells.

"The overall goal of the program is to try to bring together the ability to change neuro activity with either turning them on by stimulation or turning them off by stimulating. Those neurons, which are normally inhibitory to alter the function that's gone awry in some way," she said.

Giving an example with obesity, she says if they can discover what triggers the urge to eat constantly or have cravings that have caused a person to become obese, they can then develop a way to reverse this effect and change the cells so they don't trigger unwanted or unnecessary urges to constantly eat.

But while this program is very complex and the end results could impact many, she says this project also allows her to get back into her passion.

"I'm really lucky, I sort of get to transit all of this, and keep doing what I really love," she said.

