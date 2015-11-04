St. Pius X opens new playground

St. Pius X School in west Toledo officially reopened their playground Monday with a blessing by Father David Whalen.

What started as a request for new picnic tables, turned into various playground renovations, which is quite a change from what they had before. Now the students, ages preschool through 8th grade, have new swings, new tunnels and a special area for preschool and kindergarten students to play.

The school and parents association have been working for about a year to raise funds for the renovations, which include 36 tons of mulch and a special area for preschool and kindergarten students. While the funds were made possible by gr ant and donation money, Anna Kolin says it was the community outreach that made the difference.

"Literally it was moms, dads and kids who came out and shoveled the mulch into place. It was a lot of really big community effort. The first day I came out here there were 30 people and it brought tears to my eyes," said Anna Kolin, St. Pius X Parent Association President.

And Father Whalen agrees. He says this is just one example of how connected the community is with school projects and making positive changes.

"It's a parish that has a lot of good, active people involved in it," Whalen said.

But while the playground is mostly for fun, Father Whalen says there's another side to it.

"It's for health purposes as much as recreational purposes," Whalen said.

The playground is part of a healthy kids initiative that began when the school entered the Mercy Heart of West Toledo Heart Healthy Contest to win a $5,000 gr ant to use towards the playground. Following the gr ant, the St. Pius X endowment committee agreed to match the price. The parent association then worked to raise the rest bringing the grand total to $22,000.

Mercy's Sarah Velliquette recognizes the strength of the community and says St. Pius X school is a good role model for others.

"It is so important for kids of all ages, and myself is included in that. And what a better day than today to do this. So while the weather's still nice, let's get out there and play. So this is very, very exciting for us. A great show of community support and we're happy to see what the future holds," Velliquette said.

Father Whalen says the playground will be open as long as weather permits. He says new renovations plans are already underway for the spring, which include painting the original equipment to match the new pieces and eventually expanding out the area to add more playground activity pieces.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.