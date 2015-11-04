Don't Waste Your Money: Popular prepaid debit card causing probl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Popular prepaid debit card causing problems

Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
Written by Tim Miller, Reporter
It has been a frustrating few weeks for holders of a certain prepaid debit card, which locked up and left thousands of people unable to access their paychecks.

Remember the Kardashian Kard? It was gone in 60 seconds. How about the Bieb's card? But the “granddaddy” of prepaid celebrity cards is the Rush card, founded by hip hop mogul Russell Simmons. It's had a good 10-year track record - until now.

"They were saying they were having scheduled maintenance last Monday, and everything should be fixed by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning," explained Chelsea Miller, a Rush card user.

But Chelsea and many other Rush card holders were still having problems accessing their money more than a week later.

"My deposit was finally reflecting, but my card was not working at a store or ATM or anything,” she said.

Prepaid debit cards have soared in popularity because they are convenient, don’t require a credit check, and in many cases you can get a cash advance on your paycheck.

"That's why I signed up for the card originally, because they guaranteed a two-day early pay period," Miller said.

Simmons has issued a personal apology and says the problems were due to an update. He says all frozen accounts are back online or will be soon.

But Time magazine says this highlights a downside with prepaid cards. Time says these cards come with high fees, and says online banks have lower costs and fewer problems. Chelsea says she's going to look at those other options.

Prepaid debit cards can be fine, but you may not want to put your entire financial life onto just one card. And if you have problems getting a paycheck, ask your employer to issue you a new one, so you don’t waste your money.

