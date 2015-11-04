Don't Waste Your Money: Popular prepaid debit card causing problems

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for holders of a certain prepaid debit card, which locked up and left thousands of people unable to access their paychecks.

Remember the Kardashian Kard? It was gone in 60 seconds. How about the Bieb's card? But the “granddaddy” of prepaid celebrity cards is the Rush card, founded by hip hop mogul Russell Simmons. It's had a good 10-year track record - until now.

"They were saying they were having scheduled maintenance last Monday, and everything should be fixed by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning," explained Chelsea Miller, a Rush card user.

But Chelsea and many other Rush card holders were still having problems accessing their money more than a week later.

"My deposit was finally reflecting, but my card was not working at a store or ATM or anything,” she said.

Prepaid debit cards have soared in popularity because they are convenient, don’t require a credit check, and in many cases you can get a cash advance on your paycheck.

"That's why I signed up for the card originally, because they guaranteed a two-day early pay period," Miller said.

Simmons has issued a personal apology and says the problems were due to an update. He says all frozen accounts are back online or will be soon.

But Time magazine says this highlights a downside with prepaid cards. Time says these cards come with high fees, and says online banks have lower costs and fewer problems. Chelsea says she's going to look at those other options.

Prepaid debit cards can be fine, but you may not want to put your entire financial life onto just one card. And if you have problems getting a paycheck, ask your employer to issue you a new one, so you don’t waste your money.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.