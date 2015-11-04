Oregon schools pass a crucial levy

Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory says getting the 3.95 mill levy passed wasn't an easy task. But Tuesday almost 5,000 voters said 'yes' to the levy that will generate $1.9 million for the district.

"Anytime you pass a levy in public schools, you know you're doing it for the right reasons, which is for the kids, it makes you feel good," said Gregory.

If the levy had not passed, the district would have been facing some heavy cuts to their extra curricular activities. But thanks to Tuesday's election results, the new money will now help prevent the district from cutting sports and other programs their students love.

"All of our students will continue to have access to all the programs that we've had in place for many years. Things like this football stadium where they play football, run track and soccer, they're going to continue on," said Gregory.

The career tech programs, which were also headed out the door if the district couldn't get the community support, will now stay at the high school.

Gregory says the new money coming into the district will sustain the programs essential for the long term development of students.

"It teaches discipline, it teaches kids to be apart of a team and that what the world is about," he said.

