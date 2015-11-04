Voters, supporters and opponents of marijuana legalization weigh in on results

Issue 3, legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana in the state of Ohio, was voted down overwhelmingly by voters Tuesday. But the issue isn’t going anywhere just yet, with both supporters and opponents weighing in on the election results.

“I love democracy because people to get speak. And boy, they spoke with a loud voice on Issue 3, the ResponsibleOhio amendment,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The measure would have allowed the commercial production, sale and ownership of marijuana plants in small amounts. But Issue 3 had issues, and contenders, of its own.

Groups like Ohioans Against Marijuana Monopolies have slammed the plan, which allotted 10 pre-determined sites exclusive commercial growing rights.

"Issue 3 was about greed, not good public policy,” said Curt Steiner of Ohioans Against Marijuana Monopolies. “Never underestimate the wisdom of Ohio's voters. They saw through the smokescreen of slick ads, fancy but deceptive mailings, phony claims about tax revenues, and of course, Buddy the marijuana mascot."

Ohio Governor John Kasich was also against the issue, tweeting that Ohioans who voted 'no' on Issue 3 instead ‘chose a path that helps strengthen our families and communities.’

ResponsibleOhio, which backed the amendment, said it had issues with the Secretary of State’s Office while attempting to get the measure on the ballot.

“When the state house refuses to deal with the voters, the voters have to make the deal to make sure their voices are heard and the only way to do that is through the petition process and you forced them to listen to what you want to have happen,” said ResponsibleOhio Executive Director Ian James.

After referring to Issue 2, an amendment that prevented monopolies, as part of legalization’s downfall, James’ group will be going back to the drawing board.

“I think you pick up the pieces from this. I think the concept of the monopoly probably killed it, the Issue 2,” said Commissioner Gerken.

The monopoly investors included former boy-band member Nick Lachey, who tweeted that although he may not agree, the people of Ohio have spoken, and ‘that’s the way it’s supposed to work.’

Still, Commissioner Gerken has said that Issue 3’s non-passage does not solve the problem.

“The problem still exists: the prohibition of marijuana is not a long-term strategy that's going to work in our state, or any others,” he said. “This issue, if nothing else, raised the conversation to a level where something else will grow out of the defeat of this issue…other things will grow out of it.”

He’s asking the state of Ohio to help take steps toward finding a solution.

“I'm going to appeal the legislature to go to work and solve this problem the way it was supposed to be solved,” said Commissioner Gerken. “Not by private venture capitalists, I'll agree on that, but they only came in because the Ohio legislature wouldn't do their job. Grow up, go fix this, and let's put people's lives back in order.”

