Marijuana legalization could follow same path as alcohol prohibition, same-sex marriage

Ohio voters spoke loud and clear Tuesday, with more than 60 percent voting 'no' to the legalization of marijuana in the state. WTOL looked at some of the possible reasons behind Issue 3's failure, and how history can repeat itself on controversial issues.

"At the end of the day, prohibition is still not the answer," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. "Clearly this (Issue 3) was not the right solution, but it doesn't change the problem."

Some voters have said that while they support legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana, they do not support the way it was set up by ResponsibleOhio, the group backing it. The provisions limited marijuana growth rights to a select number of farms and investors throughout the state.

But as ResponsibleOhio Executive Director Ian James said to supporters Tuesday night, the fight for marijuana legalization in the state isn't over yet.

"This was, folks, the first step to legalization. We're not going away. We're not going away," he said.

While some Ohio leaders, like Secretary of State John Husted, thanked Ohio voters on Twitter for voting no on Issue 3, others, like Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, say the issue's passage would have opened the door to criminal justice reform.

"Making criminals out of people that need medical treatment that marijuana provides them is not the answer. Making criminals out of recreational users that are people a lot of times in professional and working class neighborhoods. That's not the answer," he said.

Issue 3's failure to pass could be likened to other controversial issues in recent history that have now become law.

"If you look historically at what it took to get alcohol prohibited in this country and then what it took back was a full United States constitution," said Commissioner Gerken. "It's going to take time to do this; the same thing happened to the casinos. I was around for some of the casino debates in 1996 and it took into the mid 2000's to get it done. Issue 3 as it was, was soundly defeated. We have to listen to the voters on that. But I also believe that the voters know that even though this solution didn't work, the problem doesn't go away."

Marijuana legalization will appear on ballots in other states, and may likely come back to the Ohio polls in the future, although perhaps in another fashion.

"We're going to have to deal with it, just like we did with gambling, casino gambling, as we did with gay marriage, just as we did with voter rights. So the solution was bad, but we still need a solution," said Commissioner Gerken.

Aside from ResponsibleOhio, another group, Legalize Ohio 2016, is also campaigning to get marijuana legalization back on the ballot next year.

