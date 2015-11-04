1. SMOKE-FREE LIVING

Many people overlook how their smoking can affect not only themselves but those closest to them – their loved ones and neighbors. DaShe’ Frieson, a Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, wants to change the way secondhand smoke is viewed.

Secondhand smoke can be just as dangerous as smoking and can cause cancer, heart disease and other conditions. It is especially dangerous around children, babies and pregnant women.

“Children are why I’m so passionate about smoke-free housing. Children have no say so in where they live or who their neighbors are,” says DaShe’, who has a master’s degree in public health.

For more information about smoke-free housing and resources to quit smoking, please visit healthylucascounty.org/smokefree.