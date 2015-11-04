State Trooper to receive award after performing life-saving CPR on 1-yr-old

An Ohio State Trooper is receiving a Certificate of Recognition after performing life-saving CPR on a 1-year-old during a traffic stop.

Trooper Matthew Stoffer of the Mansfield Post was responding to a call about a driver driving at a high rate of speed with their hazard lights on when he pulled over the child's father, who told him that he and his wife were trying to get to the hospital because their daughter was unresponsive.

After performing CPR, the baby was still motionless but was breathing on her own. Mifflin Township EMS arrived and transported her to Mansfield Med-Central Hospital, where she was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. She is now in stable condition.

Trooper Stoffer will receive the Certificate of Recognition on November 4 for his heroic act.

