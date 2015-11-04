No active oil leak found from Lake Erie barge

The U.S. Coast Guard says divers haven't located any active oil leaks from a sunken barge in Lake Erie.

But underwater contractors did find four open hatches on the wreckage near the U.S.-Canadian border.

Coast Guard crews began monitoring the site after a petroleum-based solvent was spotted on the surface late last month.

The substance is believed to be coming from a barge that sunk in 1937 and is on a federal registry of the most serious pollution threats to U.S. waters.

The Coast Guard says tests on water samples show that the substance is a light to medium oil.

Divers completed their first check of the barge earlier this week. The Coast Guard says it's now waiting on test results from sediment taken from around the open hatches.

