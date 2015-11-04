TPD investigation into report of weapon at Westfield Achievement Academy comes up empty

On Wednesday, police responded to reports of a weapon at Westfield Achievement Academy on the 600 block of Western Avenue in south Toledo.

Police say no students were in danger. They say it all began after a parent called the school concerned because a gun in their household was missing. The parent alerted the school to ensure her son had not grabbed it and taken it to school with him.

When the 16-year-old arrived he was detained without incident and searched. Ultimately now weapon was found on the 11th grader, meaning there was never a gun inside the school but simply a case of cautious to ensure all students were safe inside.

"Our first priority and main priority is the safety of our students in the district. It's very important to ensure all kids are safe. Our security, our school, they handled the situation perfectly. That's ultimately why we run a safe district," said Brian Murphy with Toledo Public Schools.

Though the 16-year-old was not carrying a weapon when searched, he was arrested for having illegal drugs in his possession.

School officials say the school was not on lockdown, but no one was able to leave or enter.

