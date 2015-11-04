Mayor Hicks-Hudson talks priorities, solutions on WTOL

With a decisive 35 percent of the vote, Paula Hicks-Hudson was elected as Mayor of Toledo.

The democrat is now the first African-American woman in history to be elected to lead the Glass City.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson was appointed to the position after the late Mayor D. Michael Collins passed away suddenly back in February.

She visited with WTOL in studio Wednesday morning to talk about her victory, her priorities for the city and her methods to find lasting solutions to city blight and water treatment.

