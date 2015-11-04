Campaign 2015: Local results

Many issues on the Nov. 3 ballot brought voters to the polls Tuesday.

Issue 3 was rejected statewide after receiving a lot of attention for its plan to legalize marijuana. The relevant Issue 2, however, passed.

In Toledo, the mayoral race featured multiple former mayors, incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson, late Mayor D. Michael Collins’ widow Sandy Drabik Collins, and more. Mayor Hicks-Hudson won decisively with 35 percent of the vote, double her closest competitor.

Multiple Toledo City Council seats were also up for grabs. As of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, these were the results:

Tyrone Riley won his District 1 seat with 71 percent of the vote.

Matthew Cherry secured the District 2 seat with 70 percent of the vote.

Peter Ujvagi won the closest council race with a 53 percent win in District 3.

In District 4, Yvonne Harper held on to her seat with 74 percent, the largest Toledo council victory margin.

Tom Waniewski ran uncontested in District 5.

Lindsay Webb also secured a victory with 70 percent of the votes in District 6.

Richard Edwards won the vote for Bowling Green mayor with 3,564 votes. Kelly Wicks received 3,010 and Dan Phillips, 97.

Incumbent Mayor Aaron Montz won the vote in Tiffin, with 4,014 votes. David Sauber received 693 votes.

With 2,537 votes, Daniel Sanchez won the mayoral election in Fremont, beating out Jim Ellis, who received 1,785.

Also in Fremont, voters approved to demolish the Ballville Dam. The issue passed with 2,637 yes votes to 1,663 no votes.

Ottawa Hills voters approved a controlled deer culling, which will allow bow hunters to fight the deer population. The measure passed 1,170 to 847 votes.

Lucas County voted in favor of the Toledo Zoo's tax renewal, with a victory margin of 75,204 to 33,892.

School levies

The Perrysburg Exempted School District passed a 1.9 mill levy renewal with a vote of 6,201 to 3,180.

Ottawa Hills Local Schools’ bond issue, however, was voted down 1,448 to 604.

A 3.95 mill new levy passed in the Oregon City School District by a vote of 4,868 to 2,904.

Find complete unofficial election results here.

