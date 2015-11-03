TPD: 84-year-old pedestrian hit in north Toledo

Toledo police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in north Toledo.

Police say 84-year-old Allen Burrow was crossing Erie Street just before 7 p.m. on foot when he was hit by a vehicle driven by John Maran, 50, of Toledo.

Burrow was treated at the scene and then flown via helicopter to the hospital for treatment of blunt force trauma.

The accident remains under investigation.

