AP: Issue 2 approved despite rejection of Issue 3

-

The Associated Press reports that Ohioans voted to approve Issue 2, an amendment to the state constitution that prohibits the creation of market monopolies.

State lawmakers added Issue 2 to the ballot after concern that Issue 3, if approved, would grant a monopoly to the 10 marijuana grow facilities.

Issue 2 will prohibit special interest groups from amending the constitution to create monopolies, oligopolies or cartels. Nineteen states already have constitutional provisions banning monopolies.

Read more on Issue 2 here.

Issue 3, however, was reportedly rejected.

