Oregon City Schools levy passes with 62.64 percent

Voters in Oregon Tuesday voted to approve a 3.95 mill levy that will allow Oregon City Schools to keep their after school extra curricular activities.

Oregon Superintendent Hal Gregory said without the passed levy, the district would have to cut after school sports and programs across the board.

“We’re going to eliminate all our extra-curricular activities such as: sports, marching band, clubs – those types of things – throughout our district. I mean, pretty critical stuff for our community and for our schools," he said.

The levy will generate $1.9 million, according to the schools’ superintendent.

Though this is not the first time the district has tried to pass the levy to support these programs, this is the first not to have failed.

