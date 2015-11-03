Ohio rejects marijuana legalization with "no" vote on Issue 3

The votes have been counted, and Ohioans have rejected the legalization of marijuana in the state.

Issue 3 was voted down by a solid margin Tuesday, with a 64 percent majority voting no. More than 3 million Ohioans voted on the issue.

The issue would have allowed 10 companies in the state to grow and sell marijuana to manufacturers and 1,100 voter-approved retail stores. Sales and use of medical and recreational marijuana would be regulated by a Marijuana Control Commission. It would also have allowed anyone over the age of 21 to grow, use, possess and share up to eight ounces. Read more on Issue 3.

ResponsibleOhio, the organization behind Issue 3, issued the following statement:

"We'd like to thank the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who worked tirelessly to put Issue 3 on the ballot, educate friends and family members and who voted to bring marijuana reform to our state. We would have never gotten this far without your support. "We trust the voters. We started the conversation, and we're going to continue the conversation starting tomorrow. The status quo doesn't work, it's unacceptable and we're not going away. All the things we've fought for are true. Ohioans still need treatment and deserve compassionate care. And our state needs the jobs and tax revenue that marijuana legalization will bring."

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following:

"Tonight's vote is a resounding statement that Ohioans do not support the enshrinement of marijuana cartels in Ohio's Constitution. Tonight is a great victory for Ohio's families, public safety, and the democratic process."

