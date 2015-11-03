Ohio statewide election results delayed until 9

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted's office has announced a court order that voting locations in Hamilton County will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday as a result of a lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
The suit was filed by ResponsibleOhio Tuesday after some polling locations in Hamilton County had problems with their systems.
No other Ohio county may release statewide results until 9 p.m., after Hamilton County's locations are closed.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.