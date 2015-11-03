Ohio statewide election results delayed until 9

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted's office has announced a court order that voting locations in Hamilton County will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday as a result of a lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

The suit was filed by ResponsibleOhio Tuesday after some polling locations in Hamilton County had problems with their systems.

No other Ohio county may release statewide results until 9 p.m., after Hamilton County's locations are closed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.